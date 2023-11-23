INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking the public for help finding a suspect wanted for his alleged role in a Thanksgiving morning shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent a release Thursday afternoon that officers are trying to locate 27-year-old Tyrell Montgomery.

Tyrell Montgomery

According to IMPD officers, Montgomery, who is pictured to the right, is believed to have been involved in a shooting around 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of N. Pennsylvania Street in downtown Indy.

Officers were called to the location, which is near the intersection of St. Clair Street and Pennsylvania Street, and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim, IMPD said, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

“As a result of their investigation, detectives identified Tyrell Montgomery as the suspect in this incident,” IMPD said. “Montgomery should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about Montgomery’s whereabouts should not approach him, IMPD said, and are being asked to call 911 immediately.