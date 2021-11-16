Armored vehicle robbed in Kokomo; police ask for public’s help finding suspect

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an Indianapolis man accused of committing armed robbery of an armored vehicle in Kokomo back in November.

On the afternoon of November 16, officers were called to the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street for a reported armed robbery.

KPD said that an armored truck was stopped at a building as an ATM inside was serviced. During that time, a man wearing a camouflaged hood, black face mask and dark clothes entered the armored truck.

While holding the driver at gunpoint, the man grabbed cash from the truck. He then fled in a maroon or red 2013-2018 Cadillac XTS as pictured below.

Kokomo police and the FBI Indianapolis Field Office have been investigating the incident. As a result of the investigation, Howard County arrest warrants were issued for 41-year-old Keith Martin, 34-year-old James Alexander III and 29-year-old Edwin Sims — all from Indianapolis.

Edwin Sims [left], James Alexander III [middle] and Keith Martin [right] (Photos Provided By Kokomo Police Department)

FBI agents arrested Martin and Alexander III in Indianapolis on felony charges of inducing or causing armed robbery.

Sims is facing a felony armed robbery charge and has yet to be located. Investigators ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call local law enforcement or the Indianapolis FBI Office at 317-595-4000.

Sims also has active arrest warrants out of Marion County and Hendricks County.

Anyone with additional information on the incident should contact Captain Bruce D. Rood at 765-456-7332 or brood@cityofkokomo.org, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

You can also submit information anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.