INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a suspect in custody a little more than a year after a woman was shot and set on fire on Indy’s near west side.

The shooting happened on July 9, 2021. The victim, Laura Gentry, would die 10 days later in the hospital.

In an alley behind Medford Avenue, charred leaves showed where police believed Gentry was set on fire. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believes some type of accelerant was poured on the woman before she ran for help.

A nearby resident heard gunshots and the victim knocking on his back door while she bled on the doorstep.

“Something like that makes it seems there’s a lot of emotion behind it, so detectives are trying to figure out who the victim has been with,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook.

While the case remains sealed, police were able to confirm the year-long investigation led to the identification of a man suspected in the case. On Tuesday, detectives arrested him on a preliminary count of murder.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about this case to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).