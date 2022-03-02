INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a gymnasium shooting that injured two people at the Jewish Community Center on Saturday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Latrell Williams has been detained with charges pending after review from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at the JCC, which is located at 6701 Hoover Road on Indy’s north side. Two adult victims were injured in the gymnasium shooting. They were transported to a hospital in stable condition. Police stated a citizen provided first aid and applied a tourniquet to one of the victims before officers arrived on scene.

Police previously stated the shooting was not believed to be religiously motivated nor a hate crime.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Aggravated Assault detective Roberto Sanchez at (317) 327-3475 or by e-mail at Roberto.Sanchez@indy.gov.

The JCC released the following statement in regards to the arrest:

We are happy to report that police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that occurred in our gymnasium over the weekend. Safety and security is of utmost importance at the J and we credit the swift actions of local law enforcement and our Jewish campus staff for their assistance during this event.