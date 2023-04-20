NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Tennessee have made an arrest in connection to a Noblesville shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old from Georgia.

Officers with the Franklin Police Department in Franklin, Tennessee, arrested 22-year-old Ruai Ngundeng Pal this week after investigators determined he was involved in the shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Grayson Aubrey Rhue.

The shooting

Rhue, a resident of Roswell, Georgia, was shot and killed the night of April 6 in the 21000 block of Raccoon Court in Noblesville. He was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds just outside of a home in the residential area, NPD said.

Noblesville officers interviewed three people who were housesitting inside the residence at the time of the shooting. The three people, NPD said, fully cooperated with the investigation.

Based on information provided by witnesses, NPD detectives determined that prior to the shooting Rhue came to the front door of the residence and rang the doorbell.

“There was a brief conversation between the parties and Rhue eventually walked away,” NPD said. “A few seconds later Rhue returned to the front door and entered the home.”

Shortly after, witnesses told police that Rhue drew a handgun and aimed it at them.

“One of the houseguests reportedly drew his handgun and fired several rounds at Rhue,” NPD said. “Rhue appeared to immediately flee the house before collapsing just feet away from the end of the driveway.”

NPD officers arrived on scene to find Rhue dead in the street. A handgun was located in close proximity to him, officers said.

Further investigation

For over 2 days after the shooting, NPD was unable to identify the dead 18-year-old. On April 9, officers positively ID’d Rhue and made next-of-kin notifications.

On the same day that NPD identified Rhue, investigators also said that they were looking for another person who was likely with him during the incident.

The person of interest was described as a male wearing gloves and a mask covering his face.

Now, Noblesville police say that the man has been identified and arrested.

Arrest

Noblesville police investigators appeared on Monday in Hamilton County Superior Court 5 to ask that preliminary charges be filed against a suspect they alleged was connected to the shooting that killed Rhue.

The suspect, NPD said Thursday in a release, was identified as 22-year-old Franklin, Tennessee, resident Ruai Ngundeng Pal.

The preliminary charges against Pal were granted and he was then located and arrested by authorities in his hometown, NPD said.

Pal, who investigators believe was accompanying Rhue the night he was killed, was booked into the Williamson County Jail in Tennessee where he remains in custody. He now faces the following charges in relation to Rhue’s death:

Felony murder

Conspiracy to commit felony burglary with a deadly weapon

Attempt to commit felony burglary with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit felony armed robbery

Attempt to commit felony armed robbery

Felony intimidation with a deadly weapon

Pointing a firearm at another person (level 6 felony)

Pal, NPD said, will remain in the Williamson County Jail until the extradition process has been finalized, at which point he will be moved to the Hamilton County Jail in Noblesville.

Investigation continues

It is currently unclear what exact role Noblesville investigators allege Pal played in the shooting death of Rhue. No other information beyond the listed charges and arrest was immediately provided by police.

The investigation into the shooting, NPD said, remains active. Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact Det. Spencer Flowers at sflowers@noblesville.in.us.