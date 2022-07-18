FISHERS, Ind. — A 20-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in Fishers after a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

Fishers police arrested Roman Menossi, 20, Fishers, on vehicle break-in and theft charges Friday morning after a suspicious man was reported in the 13900 block of Wimbleton Way. A resident in the neighborhood had called the police around 3 a.m. Friday to report Menossi being near his home.

As police arrived in the area, they saw a vehicle drive by and initiated a traffic stop. Officers spoke with the driver, later identified as Menossi, and saw a handgun and purse in plain sight inside his car.

Further investigation showed that Menossi had broken into multiple cars in the neighborhood and stolen items from two of the cars, police said. He was arrested soon after without incident.

Menossi now faces multiple charges including two counts of A misdemeanor theft and two counts of B misdemeanor unauthorized vehicle entry. He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

Police in Fishers said in a release that officers would like to thank the resident who immediately reported the suspicious activity. They also want to remind people not to leave items of value, especially guns, in unattended vehicles.