INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro detectives were busy investigating several deadly shootings that happened in 12 hours between Christmas Eve and Christmas over the holiday weekend.

Christmas Eve

The first investigation began after IMPD learned of a walk-in person shot. Officers responded to the 4100 block of N. Mitthoefer Road on Dec. 24 around 7 p.m.

Scene of shooting on 42nd Street and Mitthoefer Rd. on Dec. 24, 2023.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wound injuries. Shortly after arrival at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

At the time of the brief, a crime scene had not been located. The man’s identity will be released once the family is notified.

Secondly, IMPD said on Dec. 24 around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Bosart Ave. on a report of a person shot.

Scene of deadly shooting on Bosart Avenue, Dec. 24, 2023.

When police arrived, an adult male was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after arrival, the man was pronounced dead.

Another man was later located near E. 20th Street and N. Drexel Avenue with gunshot wounds. The second victim was taken to the local hospital in serious condition.

Initial investigation suggested both scenes were related and the shooting was isolated inside the involved residence.

The victim’s identity will be released once proper next-of-kin notification is made.

Christmas Day

IMPD is also investigating after a woman was shot and killed on early Christmas morning.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of E. 52nd Place on the reports of shots fired near E. 56th Street and N. Arlington Avenue.

Scene of 52nd Pl shooting in early hours of Dec. 25, 2023.

A woman was found shot outside. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a post from IMPD’s X, 24-year-old Sir Brown, Jr. was arrested for his alleged role in the death of the woman.

Her name will be released once the family is notified.

IMPD detectives are seeking help from the community to help with all the deadly shootings from the holiday weekend.

Samone Burris, IMPD Public Information Officer told FOX59/CBS4 crews, “We need our community to come together, get us any video cameras, surveillance cameras, door, Ring cameras, get that to our detectives and investigators… If you know anything you are asked to call our homicide office.”

“It takes us all working together to make sure incidents like this don’t continue to happen in our community,” Burris said.

If anyone has information, they’re asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.