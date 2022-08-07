INDIANAPOLIS – At least five people were injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis.

Police were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with injuries from a gunshot. He was awake and breathing, according to police.

Officers say he walked to the location after being shot at another location.

Then, just before 2:00 a.m. two people walked into Community East with gunshot injuries. Their conditions have not been released at this time.

At around the same time, police responded to the southside on Webb Street.

The victim was found to be in stable condition. According to police, the incident was a result of a domestic dispute.

Then, just after 2:30 a.m. police responded to the southeast side on Bradbury Avenue.

According to police, the victim was found in critical but stable condition.

No additional information has been released. This story will be updated when new details are given.