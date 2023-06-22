INDIANAPOLIS – Federal authorities are involved in an operation focused on multiple sites around the Indianapolis area.

The operation involves the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

According to law enforcement sources, at least a dozen vehicles were in the 800 block of Tuxedo Street Thursday morning. Suspects at that location were being taken to Lawrence Police Department Headquarters, officers at the scene said. The neighborhood was cleared by about 7:50 a.m.

A FOX59/CBS4 crew stationed a few miles away heard a boom in the area. A source said the sound was a “flash bang” that had been deployed earlier in the morning.

That Tuxedo site was one of many being raided by federal authorities. ATF agents and an armored vehicle were also spotted in the 5000 block of East Minnesota Street.

In all, feds focused on more than a dozen locations, with the operation spanning as far north as 116th Street and as far south as Southgreen Drive just south of I-465. Federal agents also raided locations in Cumberland on the east side and Raceway Road on the west side.

Sources said the raids are focused on firearms and drugs.

A news conference about the operation is expected on Friday morning.