BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove police have partnered with IMPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives [ATF] to investigate a reported break-in at a local gun store.

According to police reports, Beech Grove Firearms (3020 S. Emerson Avenue) was broken into around 3 a.m. Sunday moring.

Around 30 firearms valued at $15,000 were stolen, based on an incident report filled out by IMPD. The exact number and type of firearms is still under investigation.

FOX59/CBS4 is working to determine if any arrests have been made.