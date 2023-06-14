INDIANAPOLIS. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a armed robbery that occurred in April.

Officers were called to Sunglasses Hut located on Keystone crossing on a robbery call.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect was a black male stands at 5 foot 8, weighs 180-190 pounds, wearing a white shirt long sleeve shirt, tan pants, and grey shoes. The suspect allegedly was taking sunglasses and, when confronted, threatened a store employee.

Anyone with information about this incident should should call 317.327.3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.