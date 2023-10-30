EDINBURGH, Ind. — A man serving a 20-year prison sentence is on the run and last seen in Indianapolis after escaping from custody at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility.

Booking photo of Marion Jaynes (IDOC)

Marion Jaynes was reportedly out with a work crew from the Edinburgh Correctional Facility when he escaped custody, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Jaynes was last seen driving a 2006 blue Dodge Dakota with license plate number TK699MLU just before 11 a.m. on Monday near Harding and Lambert streets in Indianapolis.

Jaynes should not be approached, authorities said.

If spotted, call police immediately.

Jaynes was serving a 20-year sentence for burglary at Edinburgh Correctional Faciliyt which is a minimum security facility located on the grounds of Camp Atterbury. Work crews reportedly work in multiple areas.

The Indiana Department of Correction did not clarify where Jaynes was working when he allegedly walked away from his work crew and escaped. The IDOC also did not clarify if he was under the watch of guards at the time of his escape.