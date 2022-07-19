INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying three individuals accused in a robbery on the city’s west side.

The incident took place in the 200 block of North Mickley Avenue — near Mickley and Ohio Street — on July 5.

According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, a male walked around the area for a bit before approaching the victim, pointing a gun at her and demanding her bag. He was described as about 6′ tall wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Mickley robbery suspects (Images Provided By Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)

Crime Stoppers said he had two male associates with him. One was described as about 5’5″ tall with a medium build wearing a long-sleeved white t-shirt and dark jeans. The other associate was described as about 5’7″ tall with a thin build, a dark hoodie and red Jordans sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.