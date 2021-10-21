Authorities seek help identifying person who robbed 2 gas stations in Speedway

Suspect in robberies at two Speedway gas stations (Photos Provided By Crime Stoppers)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who recently robbed two gas stations in Speedway.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana on Thursday released photos on the suspect and vehicle.

“If you observe this individual please use extreme caution as he is to be considered armed and dangerous,” Crime Stoppers said in a release.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.