Indianapolis bank robbery suspect (Photo Provided By FBI)

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

On May 14 at about 10:45 a.m., a man robbed the Chase Bank at 1420 W. Southport Rd. — near Southport and Harding St. on the city’s south side — and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, the FBI said.

The man is described as white with a stocky build and is about 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or the FBI at 317-595-4000.