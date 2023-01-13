AVON, Ind. — Two people were shot Friday at an apartment complex in Avon, the Avon Police Department said.

At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane after someone reported a possible burglary.

Officers arrived to find one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Police said they later discovered that a second person had been shot and driven themelf to a hospital in Avon.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.