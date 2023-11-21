BEDFORD, Ind. — A 34-year-old man from Bedford is under arrest after tips given to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to an investigation into the man.

Jeremy Lee Trowbridge was arrested after authorities searched his home in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. A digital device sniffing dog was used during the search of the home.

Trowbridge is being held in Lawrence County Jail on two counts of possession of child pornography, one a Level 5 felony and the other a Level 6 felony.

Indiana State Police said the investigation began in August after five tips were sent to the NCMEC.