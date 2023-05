BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a shooting late Tuesday night off North 7th and Bethel Avenue.

Beech Grove police were called to the area just after 11 p.m. on reports of a juvenile being shot in his hand. Police say the suspect is also a juvenile. Both are believed to be teen-aged.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital and is stable. Police say the family reported the incident.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing as of Wednesday morning.