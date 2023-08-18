INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot after a Friday afternoon chase by the Beech Grove Police Department, according to officials with the Indiana State Police.

Officials with Beech Grove police confirmed that a person was been shot in the area n ear Raymond and Emerson in the southeast side of Indianapolis. Officials stressed that no officers were injured and that the man shot is in “stable condition.”

“There is a lot of police activity and roads are blocked,” a social media post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department post read. “Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

Sergeant John Perrine, a public information officer with the Indiana State Police, said that around 12:20 p.m., members of the Beech Grove Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was being stopped then led police on a pursuit.

During the pursuit, Perrine said that several pit maneuvers were used by the Beech Grove Police Department and the driver of the vehicle allegedly rammed police vehicles.

Perrine said at least one shot was fired by an officer and the man who was in the other vehicle had a gunshot wound injury. That man is reported to be in stable condition, while none of the officers were injured.

When asked about IMPD’s involvement, Perrine said he was not sure what level of assistance IMPD brought to the investigation. Perrine expects the road to continue to be shut down for two to three hours.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.