BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man will serve nearly 18 years behind bars after pleading guilty to committing a drive-thru shooting that injured a 21-year-old.

Victor Pilot-Coleman pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, on June 12.

According to previous reports, Bloomington police were called to the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers located in the 3400 block of W. 3rd Street on Sept. 7, 2021, on report of a shooting.

Investigators learned that the victim, a 21-year-old, had been sitting in a vehicle in the drive-thru when Pilot-Coleman approached on foot with a gun.

The victim exited the vehicle and fled but Pilot-Coleman opened fire on the fleeing victim, striking him multiple times.

Police reported that Pilot-Coleman dropped his handgun at one point during the shooting, leading to another passenger who had been inside the drive-thru vehicle to pick up the gun and turn it against Pilot-Coleman.

Police said Pilot-Coleman then fled as the passenger fired his weapon toward him. Pilot-Coleman wasn’t hit by the gunfire.

Officers located Pilot-Coleman within 10 minutes, Bloomington police reported. He was found hiding in a dumpster.

Pilot-Coleman was set to go to trial in late June, but ended up accepting a plea agreement. A Level 1 sentence can carry a prison sentence between 20 and 40 years. After jail credit, Pilot-Coleman will serve roughly 18 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.