MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Monroe County arrested a man on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of an Indiana University student earlier this month, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

On the morning of August 17, deputies were called to an off-campus home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, where they found 20-year-old IU student Avery McMillan unconscious and unresponsive. Deputies administered three doses of Narcan, but she did not survive.

Court documents state that she was found in the room of 33-year-old Eric Montgomery, who lived at the home owned by his parents. During conversations with detectives, Montgomery said he met McMillan earlier that morning and admitted to having sex with her in a city parking garage and at his home. Montgomery also told detectives that he and McMillan smoked marijuana and drank alcohol that he provided to her, per documents.

The sheriff’s office said because of Montgomery’s “violent and extensive criminal history,” the Critical Incident Response Team helped take him into custody. Montgomery was arrested during a traffic stop without incident and booked into the Marion County Correctional Center.

FOX59 has reached out for further details.

This story will be updated shortly.