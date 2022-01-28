Bloomington man arrested for attempted murder after firing shots at woman in parking lot

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 35-year-old man from Bloomington is charged with attempted murder after he was caught on camera firing a gun at a woman in a parking lot.

Travis Holmes was taken into custody on Thursday and transported to the Monroe County Jail where he is charged with possession of a firearm, criminal reckless and attempted murder, which is a Level 1 felony.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were able to pin the crime on Holmes despite several witnesses refusing to cooperate with investigators. Police said the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of N. Arlington Park Drive on Jan. 19 at approximately 1:16 a.m, an apartment complex called the Reserve at Chandler’s Glen.

Multiple callers dialed 911 to report the shots being fired in the apartment complex’s parking lot but police said once officers arrived none of the potential witnesses who were outside would provide any information about who was responsible for the shooting.

Police instead turned to security footage which revealed a man and woman arguing in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The argument turned physical and the man pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the woman who fled across the parking lot. Police found at least one vehicle with damage from the stray bullets.

Travis Holmes ended up being identified by police as the suspect in the shooting. He was located and arrested without incident on Thursday.

A booking photo of Holmes was not available at the time of publication.