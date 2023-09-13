BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police’s Drug Enforcement Section arrested a man they believe is connected to the death of a Lawrence County woman, Wednesday morning.

According to the ISP release, 35-year-old Aaron Reynolds was arrested on a warrant for Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death.

In May 2023, a woman was found dead in her Bedford home. A later autopsy determined the cause of death was “Fentanyl Toxicity.”

In August, the DEA led an investigation into her death. After a lengthy investigation including interviews, documents and search warrants, detectives determined Reynolds had sold the woman a controlled substance “leading to her death.”

Renolds was arrested after officers located him at the Crawford Apartments in Bloomington. He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail where his custody was transferred.

In 2018, Indiana lawmakers made dealing drugs resulting in death a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death is a Level 1 Felony.

No initial court hearing has been filed in the case.