SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man is facing stolen vehicle and drug charges after authorities pulled him over in Sullivan County early Saturday morning.

Markeith Brown was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County Jail.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled Brown over at about 2 a.m. on State Road 54, near Sullivan.

SCSO said the deputy discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from Bloomington. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found Brown to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, per the sheriff’s office.

Brown is being held on a $35,000 bond.