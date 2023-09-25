WASHINGTON D.C. — A Bloomington man was found guilty after he was charged in July 2021 for being a part of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a verdict form, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Sept. 22, Antony Vo was found guilty by a jury on the following counts:

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds;

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds;

Violent entry or disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds;

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to previous reports, the FBI received various tips that Vo was in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The building was breached by hundreds of people who were protesting the results of the 2020 election and unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress were expected to verify the result of the election.

The FBI used photos and videos from Vo’s Facebook and Instagram that showed him in Washington D.C. and inside the Capitol during the insurrection.

Our previous story detailed, Vo wrote in a conversation that “President [Trump] asked me to be here tomorrow so I am with my mom LOL.” In another, Vo said, “My mom and I helped stop the vote count for a bit.”

Vo’s sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 18, according to court documents. Nearly 20 Indiana residents have been charged in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.