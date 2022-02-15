BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Court documents reveal the suspect in a Bloomington murder shot his victim “execution-style” in an apartment where several other individuals were performing a drug transaction. The murder suspect then reportedly disposed of his gun and other items linking him to the crime at and around a nearby bus stop.

Gary O’Bryant, 56, of Bloomington is charged with murder along with being arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and failure to report a dead body.

According to court documents, O’Bryant is suspected of shooting and killing 29-year-old Caleb Cowden on Feb. 7 in a Bloomington apartment in the 900 block of West Graham Drive. The shooting was noted as being “execution-style” in the court report, a single bullet to the forehead.

Several unidentified individuals were said to be in the apartment at the time of the shooting. These witnesses told police they were in a separate room conducting a drug transaction when they heard a gunshot followed by a man shouting profanity and racial slurs, reportedly saying, “I told you mother******* don’t bring that ****** around here! I told you I was going to kill that mother*******! I told you mother*******!”

While none of the individuals told police they saw O’Bryant shoot Cowden, according to the court documents, they did report seeing O’Bryant in the apartment before and after hearing the gunshot and the shouted profanities. Along with seeing Cowden’s body lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

These witnesses again told police to have seen O’Bryant at a nearby house after they fled the shooting scene. Several people within the home reportedly question O’Bryant about why he shot Cowden, according to the court documents, but O’Bryant reportedly only responded by “moaning/groaning and saying he did not know.”

O’Bryant then walked off westbound on Graham Drive toward Rockport Road, witnessed told police. Two days later, on Feb. 9, officers would find a gun magazine, a bulletproof vest liner and a cell phone at a bus stop terminal at the intersection of Graham and Rockport. Police claim someone called the phone while it was in possession of investigators asking for a “Gary O.”

Officers also found two handguns in the woodline near the bus stop.

O’Bryant was taken into custody by police on Feb. 8 when a search warrant was issued and police entered the apartment on Graham Street where the shooting occurred to find O’Bryant lying on a couch. Cowden’s body was found wrapped in blankets and tied with rope in a bedroom that officers made forced entry into.

Police said in an interview with O’Bryant he claimed to have no knowledge about the body lying in the same apartment he was found within. An officer reported O’Bryant was overheard mumbling to himself in the interview room, talking about getting into an argument with someone and people giving his puppy heroin and claiming he’d been drugged by someone.