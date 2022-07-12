BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police said a 42-year-old man was found in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest. The stated he’d attempted to crawl out of the street after being shot, crying out for help.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the shooting occurred Monday at approximately 1:15 a.m. in the 400 block of S. Walnut Street. A caller reported hearing a single gunshot followed by a man yelling for help.

Officers arrived on scene and located the 42-year-old victim lying in the street. The man was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where he was then flown to Indianapolis for treatment.

Police said that several individuals told officers they had heard the gunshot followed by tires screeching as a vehicle sped off from the area. The victim was able to tell police that he had been walking when a vehicle pulled up next to him and the occupants began arguing with him. The victim said both occupants brandished handguns and one of them fired, striking him in the chest.

The victim said the suspect vehicle fled the scene following the shooting heading northbound on Walnut Street. The victim reportedly fell to the ground and attempted to crawl out of the street as he cried out for help.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Blake McCamey at (812) 339-4477.