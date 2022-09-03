BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help in locating a sexual assault suspect.

An 18-year-old woman reported to police that she was assaulted in a parking garage in the 200 block of North Morton Street just after 10 p.m. Monday.



Photos of the suspect provided by Bloomington Police

She told investigators that as she was walking up the ramp towards the fourth floor, she noticed a man who appeared to be following her. She then said the man grabbed her from behind and tackled her into a parking space between two parked vehicles where he then sexually assaulted her.

The victim began to yell for help and heard footsteps. The suspect then ran from the scene, went back down the steps the victim had used to get to the third floor and then ran from the garage heading north across 7th Street.

The suspect is a Black male and believed to be over six feet tall. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Jon Muscato at (812) 349-3326.