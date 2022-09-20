UPDATE:

Police said the man is in custody and is being removed from the storm drain.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities in Bloomington are warning the public of an armed man who entered a storm drain near 1st Street and Walnut.

The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street.

Indiana University said campus police are near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Avenue near the drain exit. The university added that police helped evacuate Franklin Hall, which will be closed until Wednesday.

In an afternoon update, BPD said the incident began around 9:30 a.m. at Seminary Park when the man tried to hit people with a steel prybar. The man went to a vehicle in a nearby Kroger parking lot to get a hatchet or small ax and started throwing it at people. He then ran off.

Police said people in the park directed officers to the storm drain, where they found his clothing. While inside, the man told police he had a rifle and will use it if officers enter the drain, per BPD. Police have not had further communication with the man.

BPD said officers have entered the drain looking for him and found unspent rifle rounds. Police are using flashbangs in an effort get him to come out peacefully. The department is working with utilities to determine which tunnels a person could fit in.

Police added that the man is wanted out of Monroe County on multiple felony counts.