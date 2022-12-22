INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm.

Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if she was purchasing the gun for herself, but prosecutors said she was buying it for Antione Sutton, a convicted serious violent felon.

Investigators looked at surveillance video from the dealer. It showed Campbell and Sutton inside the business looking at multiple guns and accessories on several different occasions in February of 2021.

Sutton tried to partially pay for a rifle and told an employee that Campbell would pay the rest and fill out an ATF firearms purchase form. On the form, Campbell made a false statement, stating she was the actual buyer.

Investigators said there were also texts between Sutton and Campbell, with Sutton instructing Campbell on which gun and what kind of ammunition to buy.

One text from Campbell read, “I’ll grab guns for you whenever, I really don’t care.”

Police recovered the gun at Sutton’s home on March 5, 2021.

Prosecutors said Campbell tried to buy two other handguns on Sutton’s behalf in March of 2021 but was unsuccessful.

Campbell was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

“Those who believe they can circumvent firearm laws by purchasing on behalf of convicted felons are just as culpable in driving gun violence,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “These individuals may be able to legally purchase a firearm at the time, but they are still engaging in serious criminal activity that provides dangerous felons with the ability to arm themselves and traffic more guns. They are in no way less to blame for the murders and violence we see every day and we will work to hold them accountable.”