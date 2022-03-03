INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has launched a death investigation after a male body was discovered in an abandoned building overnight.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a building in the 3800 block of N. Emerson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a stabbing.

When police arrived, three males on the scene reported a male’s body in the abandoned building’s basement.

Officers have confirmed a male has died, and homicide detectives are investigating.

It’s unclear how the male died or if it is connected to the initial stabbing report.