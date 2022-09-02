by: Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter Posted: Sep 2, 2022 / 04:57 PM EDT Updated: Sep 2, 2022 / 04:57 PM EDT SHARE INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction