Bold Irvington porch pirates swipes TV in front of injured woman in a wheelchair

INDIANAPOLIS — An Irvington couple is on the hunt for a bold porch pirate who swiped a new TV right in front of their injured mother.

“It’s disgusting and pathetic,” says David Phillips of the situation, “Pretty brazen, best word to say.”

It happened on Dewey Avenue on Wednesday in broad daylight. David and his wife Anne had just moved her grandmother from Texas to an assisted living facility in Indy. Around the same time, she got here, Anne’s mother broke her ankle, and began living at their home. The TV was supposed to be for her grandmother’s new abode, however a porch pirate had other plans. After the TV arrived, her mother watched from her wheelchair as a thief stole the tv right in front of her. She yelled his way, but there was nothing she could do.

“I just feel like they were victimized, and now I’m angry,” says Anne Carroll, “People are getting more confident, and doing things in broad daylight in front of people.”

David says porch pirates are becoming all too common in their neighborhood.

“Neighbors over there, they got hit not too long ago. My direct neighbor across the alley her welcome to the neighborhood was her kid’s bikes stolen next day,” tells Phillips.

If you live near the 6000 block of Dewey Avenue and have surveillance cameras, the family is looking for help to identify the person who made off with the TV. A report has been filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.