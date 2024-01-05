INDIANAPOLIS – A brazen thief struck at a northeast side eye care business this week—and it’s not the first time it’s happened in recent weeks.

Surveillance video showed the thief shattering a front window at the Dr. Tavel located in the Meadows at 2940 E. 38th Street on Thursday morning. The man shattered the front window and spent just a couple minutes inside the store.

He stole dozens of frames worth more than $5,800, according to officials with the company. It’s believed the same man broke into the store on Nov. 26, Dec. 6 and Dec. 14 and also targeted the East 10th Street location on Dec. 25.

Close-up of suspect from surveillance video

The thefts have been an unwelcome distraction for the family-owned business.

“We are an 80-year-old family location,” said Kyle Iglehart, general manager at Dr. Tavel. “We’re focused on serving the community. We don’t want to be dealing with this. It’s just a distraction from what we really want.”

In all, the company reported more than $25,000 in stolen frames from brands like Gucci, Versace, Ray-Ban, Michael Kors and Coach. The thief spent about two minutes in the store each time and had an accomplice during the Dec. 25 theft.

Store officials are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).