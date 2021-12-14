Brazil, Indiana police ask for help finding wanted man

BRAZIL, Ind. — Police in Brazil, Indiana are asking for help from the public finding a man wanted for several warrants.

Police say Bradley Eaglin is considered to be violent and dangerous.

They ask if you see him, to contact law enforcement as soon as possible. They advise you to not approach him yourself.

Officials did not provide information about the charges related to the warrants, but a search of Indiana court documents show Eaglin has several pending cases for violating protective orders, as well as stalking and intimidation.