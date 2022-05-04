INDIANAPOLIS — A north side massage parlor employee was arrested for prostitution by IMPD officers last week.

IMPD Vice detectives received several complaints about possible prostitution activity at the Asian Flower Spa at 2015 Broad Ripple Avenue.

The suspect, 57-year-old-Yanquin Li, is accused of offering or agreeing to perform a sexual act in exchange for compensation on at least two occasions.

Police arrested Li on April 28 and seized $3,350 in forfeiture from the business.

Li has not been charged. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if any charges will be filed.