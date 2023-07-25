INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been one month since a quadruple shooting in the heart of Broad Ripple Village left three people dead.

Following that shooting, village and city leaders held a rare Sunday news conference. They announced their intent to make a major change to prevent another violent incident.

“This morning we sent a letter to the mayor’s office formally requesting a gun-free zone in Broad Ripple Village on Friday and Saturday nights,” board member Kip Tew said at the time.

The plan was to use a carve-out in-state law that allows private organizations hosting special events on public property to enforce their own rules. That includes making the events gun-free.

Mayor Joe Hogsett pledged his full support to the effort, but that “gun-free zone” has yet to happen, and it may never.

The Broad Ripple Village Assocation said it has run into several challenges, including how large the zone should be, how to staff the security checkpoints and getting insurance. The association said it’s been denied coverage several times. The city requires it in order to issue a special event permit.

“There haven’t been any other incidents and it’s been actually pretty quiet,” said Goodfella’s general manager Tony Dick.

Despite no gun-free zone, businesses in Broad Ripple began closing their doors at 1 a.m. The hope was to deter the late-night violence but even that is being relaxed.

“The village association decided that we’re going to stay open until 2 a.m. now instead of 1 a.m.,” Dick said. “[We’re] going to try things out this weekend and the next two weekends.”

Even though Broad Ripple is essentially reverting back to the way it was, Dick said he believes a message has been sent.

“I hope that the things that the village association and the city have done will deter anyone that is thinking about not having a good time to stay away,” Dick said. “So that the rest of us that are law-abiding citizens who want to enjoy themselves in a safe manner can do so.”

For its part, the city said it will continue to work with businesses and the village to make the area a safe destination.

IMPD said there were no updates in the investigation into the triple homicide.