COLUMBUS, Ind. — Officials with the Columbus Police Department’s Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team recently arrested a Bunker Hill man on felony drug charges after a traffic stop earlier this month.

The suspected fentanyl pills that were recovered during the investigation. Provided by the Columbus Police Department

According to a news release from the department, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on July 6 where 35-year-old Antoine Ford was a passenger. After the vehicle was pulled over, a canine with the department alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

After the department searched the car, officers allegedly located suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. According to the release, officers also found 11 fake Oxycodone 30MG pills which Ford allegedly intended to distribute. Officials said in the release that the counterfeit pills tested positive as fentanyl.

Ford was transported to a local hospital after he was taken into custody. According to the release, Ford allegedly told officers that he had “recently ingested narcotics,” and became unresponsive while being transported. Ford awoke after officers administered Narcan to him and received medical treatment at the hospital.

Ford was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 felony;

Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Level 6 felony;

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony;

Two other drug-related misdemeanor charges.