HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A California man found to have roughly 20 pounds of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills after being pulled over near Greenwood was sentenced to almost four years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Felix Becerra-Aguilera, age 40, was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Felix Becerra-Aguilera

Indiana State Police said on Sept. 13 of 2021, a trooper noticed a Chevrolet passenger car following another vehicle too closely in the center lane of I-70 and pulled it over. The D.O.J. said Becerra-Aguilera gave the trooper written consent to search his vehicle.

During the search, authorities found multiple wrapped packages that contained Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills inside hollowed-out seat cushions, as well as fentanyl pills and two-kilogram bricks of fentanyl in the backrest of the front seats, according to the D.O.J. In all, Becerra-Aguilera had 15.8 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills and 4.4 pounds of pure fentanyl, state police noted.

Authorities also found $2,000 in cash inside a bag in Becerra-Aguilera’s vehicle.

The D.O.J. added that Becerra-Aguilera admitted to troopers that he was being paid to drive the drugs to Philadelphia.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage. One kilogram — or 2.2 pounds — of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.