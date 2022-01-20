California murder suspect hiding out in Marion caught by police, 4 others arrested in bust

MARION, Ind. — A bust across three locations in Marion led police and U.S. Marshalls to arrest five California residents, one wanted for murder. Drugs, guns and large amounts of cash were found within the residences where young children were also said to live.

According to the Marion Police Department, reported gang member Abel Echartea had been the target of the bust as police and marshalls descended on 1413 W. Spencer Avenue to conduct a warrant arrest. Echartea was wanted in Fresno, California, for a 2020 murder.

After arresting Echartea without incident just behind the Spencer Avenue home, police searched the house where he’d been staying and uncovered heroin, cocaine, pills and marijuana. Three other adults staying at the house were also arrested. Police said a 7-year-old and 3-year-old child were located within the home as well.

Julia Ybarra, 31; Leslie Reyes, 37 and Phillip Najera, 32, all of Fresno, California, were charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.

The investigation into the Spencer Avenue home ended up leading police to two other locations in Marion and led to the arrest of Jessie Aispuro, 29, of Fresno. Aispuro had been living in a home at 1408 W. First Street. Inside the two searches properties — the other undisclosed by police — officers uncovered 10 handguns, large amounts of cash and more drugs.

Aispuro was charged with several felonies for possession of drugs.

The children were turned over to the Department of Child Services.

According to a report from KSEE/KPGE, Echartea was wanted for murdering Philip Ozuna, 37, in Fresno on Dec. 23, 2020. Echartea, who was identified as a gang member, fled California before he could be arrested. The U.S. Marshalls eventually tracked Echartea to Marion.