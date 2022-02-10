COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man was arrested Tuesday after the camera system in Columbus alerted authorities of the stolen car he was driving, the Columbus Police Department announced Thursday.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, police received a FLOCK camera notification that a stolen car had entered Columbus.

“We have several license plate cameras around town that scan for stolen cars, missing persons, wanted persons, etc.,” CPD Lt. D. Matthew Harris said in a release.

Not long after, officers found the car unoccupied near State Road 11 and Kenmill Drive and saw a man –later identified as 44-year-old Anthony B. Smith, 44, of Columbus — running towards a nearby mobile home park, per CPD. Police said after a short foot chase, officer detained Smith and placed him under arrest following a “brief investigation.”

CPD added that officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl inside the car.

Smith was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Theft of a vehicle

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a narcotic drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting law enforcement