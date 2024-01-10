GREENFIELD, Ind. – An Anderson man was charged after he reportedly molested and raped a pre-teen girl.

Court documents explained the victim told her teacher that she had been molested and that the sexual assault happened two years prior.

Around Oct. 20, 2023, the teacher filed a report with the Department of Child Services. An investigator with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded to get an initial interview.

Notes from the victim stated a man, later identified as 44-year-old Donald Ryan McNeely, would have her stroke his genitals. The girl stated that she initially refused but McNeely would “threaten to hurt her mother” if she refused.

Donald McNeely booking photo (Hancock County Jail)

The notes stated that the victim would agree to perform the sex act believing that her mother would be safe.

Investigators said in a later interview that the (now) 14-year-old girl disclosed several incidents including one that occurred over fall break in October 2023.

When the girl was 12, McNeely is alleged to have asked her to help him perform sexual acts, according to court documents. She confirmed what was in the notes from her teacher and that he threatened to harm her mother if she didn’t help him.

McNeely was also reportedly caught on the couch living room pleasing himself. He then asked the girl to help him out and threatened her mother if she refused.

Investigators said the girl claimed to also have been “raped” by McNeely during her fall break in 2023. McNeely reportedly texted the girl asking, “Can you help me out again?”

When the teen asked what he meant, he texted back stating, “You know” and is alleged to have verbally responded, “You know what.”

According to the probable cause, the victim provided details about the encounter, saying both of their pants were down and McNeely performed a sex act on her. She stated after it was over, she stayed on the couch and her body was hurting.

Other allegations described McNeely as being caught staring at other children, video of McNeely pleasing himself on a couch, public bathroom, and in his bedroom right outside the bathroom where the victim was at the time.

Officers arrested McNeely at his apartment on Nov. 15, 2023.

McNeely was charged with:

Child molesting, Level 4 felony

Sexual misconduct with a minor, Level 4 felony

Three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, Level 5 felony

Child solicitation, Level 5 felony

An initial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.