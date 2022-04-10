HENDRICKS COUNTY — Sunday morning, Danville Police arrested a candidate for Hendricks County Sheriff on charges of drunk driving.

Sheriff candidate Terry Judy was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Endangerment. According to a Hendricks County Public Information Officer, Judy retired from the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s office in 2021 and is not a current employee of theirs.

This is an ongoing investigation and information is subject to change. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.