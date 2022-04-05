CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel resident was sentenced to two years in federal prison Tuesday after being accused of bank fraud offenses while working with an Indianapolis ad agency.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Gasior, 39, of Carmel, was hired by the company as vice president of digital, where he oversaw sales, analysis and strategy development for company clients. In this position, he also had access to company credit cards.

Gasior allegedly made and carried out a “complex scheme” to steal money from the company, receiving false payments between Oct. 2018 and Aug. 2019. To carry this out, he created false invoices and expense report that moved payments to supposed vendors into his personal bank account.

In total, court documents said Gasior diverted over $736,000 of company funds to himself and others.

“Local businesses are the backbone of our communities and our economy,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said. “To satisfy his own greed, Mr. Gasior exploited the trust placed in him and his expertise by the victim company. His criminal conduct showed no regard for the company or its reputation. Anyone involved in committing such crimes must be held accountable. I commend the United States Secret Service, Indiana State Police, and the prosecution team for their hard work in bringing this offender to justice.”

The US Secret Service and Indiana State Police investigated the case.

“The Secret Service remains committed to pursuing those who abuse their position of authority to violate the public’s trust and defraud our community,” said USSS Acting Special Agent in Charge Andrew Campion. “Through the hard work and stalwart partnerships between the Secret Service, Indiana State Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gasior will be held accountable for his criminal actions.”

As part of his sentence, Gasior must be supervised by the US Probation Office for 30 months following his release from prison, including 12 months of home detention. He was also ordered to pay $736,221.06 in restitution.

“Indiana State Police investigators work diligently every day, all across Indiana, and in close collaboration with its law enforcement partners, to help bring to justice those who seek to perpetuate the victimization of others for their own personal gain”, said ISP Superintendent Doug Carter.