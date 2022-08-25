CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating a package theft and ask the public for help in identifying the person who may have taken it.

Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Carmel police said the package was taken from a home in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass, just north of I-465 and west of Westfield Boulevard.



Map of area where package theft occurred and image from Carmel Police Department of the person they believe took it.

The Carmel Police Department shared an image from a surveillance video that captured the person taking the package from the front porch of a residence.

If you have any information on this person, please contact Carmel Police Officer C. Froelich at (317) 571-2500.

Information about the theft can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).