CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people in connection to a theft/fraud investigation.

Police say the two individuals pictured were seen on surveillance video using stolen credit cards at the Walmart at 3221 W. 86th Street. The incident happened on March 2 at approximately 1:59 p.m.

Photo provided by Carmel police

The credit cards had been reported stolen just ten minutes earlier from vehicles in the Monon Center parking lot at 1235 Central Park Dr. East.

Police would like to speak with the two persons of interest.

If you have any information, contact Officer Devenport at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-13429.