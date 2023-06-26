CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police arrested two suspects in connection with a CVS store robbery that occurred Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a robbery call at a CVS located at 1421 South Range Line Road around 5:30 a.m. and learned that two men entered the store armed with guns, jumped the counter and took pills before fleeing.

A description of the suspects was relayed to Carmel officers. Later, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area and relayed the info to other responding units. The vehicle was occupied by two males and officers followed the vehicle and conducted an investigative stop in the area of West 86th Street and I-465.

After stopping the vehicle, the men were taken into custody after police found evidence consistent with the robbery in plain view.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Mikhal Davaughn Hamilton and 20-year-old David Jahmal Washington, both of Indianapolis.

Hamilton has been charged with:

Robbery of a pharmacy while armed with a deadly weapon

Criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon

Intimidation

Pointing a firearm

Battery

Theft

Washington has been charged with:

Robbery of a pharmacy while armed with a deadly weapon

Criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon

Theft

Investigators say there were no injuries during this incident.