CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store.

The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.

Carmel Best Buy robbery suspect (Photo Provided By Carmel Police Department)

CPD asks that anyone with information regarding the man’s identity call officer Taylor at 317-571-2500 and reference case number 2022-64636. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.