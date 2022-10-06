CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of using several credit cards stolen from a fitness facility’s locker room to make fraudulent purchases.

According to Carmel police, the individual depicted in the surveillance photograph is alleged to have used the stolen credit cards at multiple department stores on Aug. 8.

Photo released by Carmel Police Department

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to contact Detective Landry Smiley at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.