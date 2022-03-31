CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are investigating an electronics theft at a local Best Buy retailer.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the two people you see in the images below are suspected of stealing more than $3,500 worth of computers and other electronics at the Best Buy on 10025 N. Michigan Road on Friday, March 25.

Photo provided by Carmel PD

If you have any information, please contact Officer A. Meinhardt at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Reference CPD case number 22-19196.